Square Cash enables payments via voice command and chat

As optional feature, users can choose to “gift wrap” the money, therefore when it is sent, it appears as a surprise to the recipient. Users can also request Siri to send or receive payments due to the new Siri SDK. Square Cash is available from the App Store for free and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Similar to Square, N26, Europe’s most modern bank, geared especially towards the needs of smartphone users, has recently rolled out transfer money services via Siri and iMessage.