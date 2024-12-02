SQN Banking, Quatrro Processing team up to help FIs fight fraud

SQN Banking Systems is a fraud detection solutions provider and QPS offers knowledge-based Financial Crimes detection and alert reviews. The addition of QPSs outsourced investigation services will allow FIs to expand and augment their existing investigations effort.

SQN Banking Systems plans to offer their clients the option of augmenting their Financial Crimes investigations process with qualified resources to expand their coverage. QPS plans to include SQN Banking Systems fraud detection software as part of their offering.

QPS is a global service organization providing an End to End (e2e) cross channel fraud prevention solution, supported by behavioral analytics and extensive human eye review to mitigate fraud in fraud risk management. QPS with its financial crime analytics helps large global FI’s and credit unions deal with predominant fraud threats pertaining to credit & debit cards, checks, online transactions, ACH, Same Day ACH, money laundering and other payment channels.