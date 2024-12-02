Spylight- Shop The Screen to enable customers shop products displayed in TV shows

The app identifies the show or movie people are watching by listening to the audio and, then, provides information about the on-screen wardrobes, iamwire.com reports. The company works with studios to identify the exact item (product and brand) that actors wear on set. For some items that cannot be exactly identified it provides similar look-alikes.

Spylight uses audio sync technology to identify the show or movie. Currently, it is available for iOS users and can be downloaded for free over at the App Store. The company also has a website which caters to the same purpose, for those who don’t have their phone available nearby or want to search for something they saw earlier.

While it does have a long list of shows and movies for which it can track the outfits, it still lacks of exhaustive list and most of teh stores are based in US.