Spreedly raises USD 75 mln from Spectrum Equity

Spreedly enables customers to securely capture and store cardholder data in their Spreedly vault, and then use tokenized payment details from their vault to transact across hundreds of third party payments and ecommerce service connections that Spreedly supports. Historically, high performance global and cross border payment processing was only available to the largest global ecommerce merchants who dedicate significant time and resources to build out their payments operations and to maintain multi-vendor relationships. With Spreedly, businesses of all sizes can rapidly scale and optimize their payments operations through a single, easy to deploy and maintain API connection.

The platform enables payments flexibility and redundancy by allowing customers to route transactions through virtually any combination of payment services without ever touching end-consumer card data. Customers also use Spreedly to continuously monitor and optimize their transaction success rates.