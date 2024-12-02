



According to the company's data, Spreedly's open payments platform processes over USD 50 billion GMV annually in more than 100 countries. It addresses cashless commerce challenges by providing merchants with a secure and inclusive ecosystem, offering choices among payment service providers, fraud tools, and payment services.

This collaboration allows global merchants, such as travel companies Busbud and Rocket Travel by Agoda, to address the varied payment preferences of consumers in Latin America.

As digital commerce in Latin America expands swiftly, particularly in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, international companies are keen to localise their payment solutions. This partnership aims to deliver a cohesive framework that allows businesses to provide various payment options, including Pix, e-wallets, cash vouchers, and both debit and credit cards, featuring local brands and instalment plans.

EBANX is a Brazilian payments platform that connects global businesses with rapidly growing digital markets. It increases access to international commerce by offering local payment methods across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Additionally, EBANX supports business growth, increases sales, and ensures a better purchasing experience for consumers.

The partnership encompasses all 17 countries where EBANX operates in Latin America, ranging from markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, to emerging digital markets like Peru and Chile, along with nations in Central America and the Caribbean.







Other developments from Spreedly

In February 2025, Trustly formed a strategic alliance with Spreedly to enable the latter to offer Pay by Bank solutions for merchants.

Through this collaboration, Spreedly and Trustly provided merchants with comprehensive access to Pay by Bank services, which were aimed at increasing conversion rates and improving payment efficiency in both regional and global markets.

Furthermore, this partnership allowed businesses using Spreedly to take advantage of Trustly’s Pay by Bank functionalities, thereby expanding Trustly’s market presence in the US.