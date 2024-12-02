SpotOn, Poynt team up for all-in-one payment solution for SMEs

Poynt’s Smart Terminal is part of a connected commerce platform designed for merchants; combined with SpotOn’s omnichannel platform, the technology will be part of an in-store commerce solution that allows merchants to manage their business analytics, appointment scheduling, web design, POS software, marketing initiatives, customer reviews, and loyalty programs. SpotOn has already installed more than 3,500 devices in restaurants, retailers, and salons.

SpotOn is the first company to partner with Poynt to integrate loyalty, marketing, and POS software directly into the terminal hardware to help business owners engage with their customers.

The new terminal is available for USD 15 to merchants who choose to process credit cards with SpotOn.