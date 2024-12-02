SpotOn extends payments agreement with TSYS

The expanded partnership with TSYS is next in the line of a number of recent accomplishments for SpotOn. In addition to the USD 40 million investment led by Franklin Templeton and Dragoneer Investment Group, the company acquired EmaginePOS to create a restaurant POS offering, purchased Lifeyo to offer customised websites, and rolled out new products.

SpotOn was founded in 2017 and helps SMEs by integrating payments capabilities with software solutions to give businesses the set of tools they need to run their business.

Earlier in March 2019, SpotOn partnered with Poynt to deliver an all-in-one payment and marketing solution for small and medium-sized businesses.