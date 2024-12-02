Spotify partners Fortumo to expand carrier billing availability in Asia

Fortumo has introduced a carrier billing program specifically for Spotify users in Indonesia and Philippines. Spotify uses Fortumo’s Payments API which allows merchants to take advantage of the bigger reach of carrier billing while preserving features of card-based payment processing such as free trial support, flexible pricing and control over the billing cycle. Merchant-branded checkout flows supported by the API increase user trust during the checkout process and authenticating the user over a data connection means payments can be completed in a few seconds.

Fortumo is a provider of carrier billing in Asia and its payment solutions are available to more than 1.6 billion consumers in 16 countries of the region. The company has offices in Beijing, Delhi, Singapore and Hanoi, providing merchants with local expertise and facilitating relationships with mobile operators. In recent news from the region,

Fortumo announced a partnership with Indosat in Indonesia. As part of the Spotify network, Fortumo also works with Smart and Globe in the Philippines.