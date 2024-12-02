Spotify launches in India

Spotify Premium, its ad-free subscription service, will cost USD 1.65 per month, a fraction of its USD 9.99 price in the US. Like other global tech companies, Spotify is tailoring its service to the Indian market. It has added several features for Indian users, such as customised playlists and fewer limitations on its free service.

The company has also adjusted its music recommendation algorithm to include Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Moreover, the streaming company signed a deal with one of Bollywood’s biggest record labels, T-Series, which gives it access to more than 160,000 Indian songs.

Spotify is now available in 79 countries worldwide, following an expansion in the Middle East and Africa last year.