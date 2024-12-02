Spotify, Fortumo expand carrier billing partnership in Thailand, Indonesia

According to the press release, in both countries, credit card ownership remains below 10% while more than 65% of the population already has smartphones. Most consumers can access online entertainment but do not have a way to pay for premium content. Carrier billing solves this issue for digital service providers by giving any mobile phone owner the option to make online purchases and deduct the charges from their mobile account balance.

Spotify launched direct carrier billing with the new telcos through Fortumo’s Payments API. Using Payments API gives Spotify full control of the checkout flow and access to token-based authentication, dynamic pricing, and an automated refunding process.

Fortumo’s platform is used by Google Play, Spotify, iflix, Sony, HOOQ, Tencent, EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, EasyPark, Schibsted and other merchants. One integration with the platform enables merchants to collect payments from subscribers of more than 350 mobile operators