Spotify accepts new payment method in Brazil

Worldline is already a payments partner for Spotify in more than 50 countries and enabled the feature in its platform so that Spotify could process the debit transactions locally in Brazil. EBANX crafted the API and integrated it with the partner issuing banks in Brazil. At the time of the launch of this payment option, debit card payments on Spotifys website will be available for clients of a selected group of banks in Brazil, but the three companies are working together to expand the integration to additional partner banks as well.

The debit card option will allow Spotify to reach potential users who do not have a credit card or do not want to compromise their credit card limit. When choosing to pay for Spotifys subscription with their debit card, customers will fill in their cards number, following the same process of a credit card transaction, without the need for for authentication numbers or PIN.

Once the transaction is approved, the charge will appear directly on the customers’ bank account. The payment information will be stored and the charge will be automatically made every month.