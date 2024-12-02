Sportsbet.io facilitates crypto options, by integrating Litecoin

With this, players can deposit, play, win, and withdraw in Litecoin, along with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOC coin, as well as 11 traditional fiat currencies. Known as the silver to Bitcoins gold, Litecoin was launched in October 2011, and offers players rapid processing speeds and low transaction fees.

The Sportsbet development team reviewed the feedback from various player forums, and noticed a growing demand for Litecoin. Their goal aligned with the Coingaming Group’s to offer a fun, fast, and fair experience with full accessibility to all its customers.