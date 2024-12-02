Splitit partners with Australia-based retailer Kogan

The Splitit payment method, which enables customers to split the cost of a purchase into fee- and interest-free instalments using an existing debit or credit card, is expected to go live on Kogan.com in July 2019.

The partnership with Kogan signals the company’s aim to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. Kogan currently trades in a retail and marketplace context, as well as offering mobile, internet, insurance, cars, travel retail, and Kogan Money. It is not clear yet which services will offer the Splitit payment solution.

Splitit currently offers its payment platform to more than 500 merchants in 27 countries. For more information about Splitit, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.