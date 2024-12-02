Embedded white-label platform Splitit has partnered with Antom from Ant International to support merchants with a new instalment payment option.

The alliance aims to integrate Splitit’s technology into Antom’s payment processing platform and merchant network in the US, with global expansion coming soon. Antom aims to expand access to card-linked instalment solutions across its merchant network, reflecting its commitment to helping merchants grow sustainably across international markets.

Improving BNPL services for merchants

Splitit’s vision aligns with Antom’s mission to offer innovative solutions that support businesses to better serve their customers at the point of purchase. Antom delivers unified digital payment solutions to serve firms around the world, helping them integrate over 300 payment methods and connect with shoppers in 200 markets, accepting payments in over 100 currencies.

Through the collaboration, Splitit’s instalment technology will be integrated at checkout for Antom’s merchants. This allows customers to split purchases into monthly payments using their existing credit cards with no hidden fees. For merchants, this means a convenient way to boost approval rates, increase average order value and improve conversion with minimal integration.

The two companies are committed to simplifying cross-border commerce and international payment processing for merchants. A recent study by Splitit showed that merchant preference for card-linked instalment options is growing, with 72% of them rating instalments as their top choice for traditional BNPL programs. Moreover, almost 90% of merchants believe that instalments are significant for improving customer acquisition and retention.

With Antom, Splitit aims to contribute to a better checkout experience for shoppers, making payments faster and more customer-friendly. The partnership offers instalment payments directly into the checkout flow through Antom’s platform, with no apps or credit checks required. The two companies have a shared commitment to eliminating friction and complexity, supporting merchants to optimise conversion rates with a more inclusive and intuitive payment option.