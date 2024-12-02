Splitit launces Multi-Card and deferred payments options

In addition, Splitit launched its Deferred Payment solution allowing users to defer payments for an item until the end of a trial period of up to 90 days; the solution comes with no late fees and no interest

The Multi-Card Payment solution allows consumers to use multiple cards when making a purchase in installments, decreasing the potential of reaching their credit limit. Consumers can also take advantage of multiple rewards programs when using more than one card on a purchase.

The company offers credit card holders a solution with no registration, as well as no minimum age, proof of residency, credit check or any additional payment actions after purchasing. The deferred payment solution can also be used as a guaranteed deposit.