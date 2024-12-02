Splitit integrates payments with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Splitit’s integration delivers Commerce Cloud customers the ability to easily integrate Splitit’s payment tool into their checkout process, which enables consumers to pay for their retail or online purchases using their existing credit cards and divide the total cost across as many interest-free payments as they choose, without completing a credit application or qualifying for a new credit line.

With Splitit’s solution now integrated with Commerce Cloud, merchants will be able to offer installment plans with zero percent interest to their shoppers directly at checkout.?Splitit works on existing Visa and MasterCard credit cards so shoppers enjoy all of their regular credit card benefits such as points, cash-back and mileage, without filling any application or credit check.