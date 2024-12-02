Splitit, GHL to offer instalment payments to merchants in the ASEAN region

GHL is one of the merchant acquirers in the ASEAN region, with a network of large and small merchants across multiple industries, with a particular strength in the travel sector.

Under the Agreement, GHL merchants in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines will be able to offer their customers Splitit’s instalment payment solution to pay for online purchases with an existing credit card, splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments. Following integration with GHL’s payment systems, each merchant will be able to go live with Splitit via a selection from a drop-down menu provided by GHL.

Earlier in 2019, Splitit has teamed up with Kogan, which has announced it will be the first Australia-based retailer to offer an instalment payment option from the US-based provider.