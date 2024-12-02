Splitit, EFTPay to offer installment payment platform in Hong Kong

The partnership would enable Splitit to expand its presence in the APAC region.

EFTPay is a partners of Alipay in Hong Kong, providing digital wallet services to merchants including hotel chain Marriott, fashion retailers UGG, Kate Spade, Sunglass Hut, and cosmetics brand Estee Lauder. Some of these services include merchant acquiring, point-of-sale system integration, payment gateway provision, a service counter app, and technical support.

Splitit’s contract with EFTPay is for an initial three-year term, unless terminated earlier.