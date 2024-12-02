Splitit, Chili partner for monthly instalment payments

Following this partnership, customers will be able to pay for Chili’s products in interest- and fee-free monthly instalment payments with instant approval.

Chili is a sleep science product development company offering mattress heating and cooling systems that incorporate their patented Chili Technology. Their products are designed to help those suffering from sleeping issues get a better night's sleep.

Splitit’s solution will offer Chili’s customers a streamlined way to pay for purchases in monthly instalment payments with instant approval. Splitit’s technology requires no credit check, application, or registration, which results in a more streamlined checkout in-store, online, or via mobile device.

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest- and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. The company's global footprint extends to over 500 merchants in 27 countries around the world.