Splitit announces partnership with Shopify, Divido

According to the press release, Spilit signed an agreement with Shopify to make available Splitit’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution to Shopify’s over 800,000 merchants across 20 countries. The solution has been integrated with Shopify’s platform and is listed directly inside Shopify as an integrated payment gateway.

Through the partnership with Divido, Splitit will be able to offer its payment solution to Dividos network of over 1,000 merchants, banks, and other partners. It is expected that Splitit’s BNPL solution will join Dividos multinational lending platform that connects lenders with retailers. The solution will launch in the US, after its initial launch in the UK.

Moreover, the company has Splitit has signed a new agreement with accountancy services provider 1800-Accountant, enabling it to offer a monthly instalment solution for the payment of customer invoices.