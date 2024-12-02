Spire Payments to provide EMV, contactless terminals in Czech Republic

The deployment will be done for Komercni Banka (KB) devices and is planned over the next 6 months. The rollout is the first mass deployment of Linux-based, EMV and contactless-capable terminals within the region, according to the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, KB will benefit from POS services including mPOS, in-country personal key injection (PKI) functionalities, payWave and PayPass certification of all devices, reassurance of estate longevity due to the latest 3.x and 4.x PCI security certifications.

Developed by SoNet, the certified application resides on the terminal range enabling EMV and contactless payments whilst providing additional functionality such as multi-currency cashback.

Spire Payments is a European POS solutions provider developing electronic payment solutions ranging from fixed, portable and mobile payment solutions to PIN pads and unattended terminals for integration with cash register systems and self-service kiosks. It serves market segments ranging from the financial and retail to hospitality and transportation and has offices in Spain, the UK, the Czech Republic, Russia, Dubai and Hong Kong.