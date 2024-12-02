Spire Payments and TECS get approval for mPOS

The solution uses Spire Payments’ latest mPOS devices, the SPm2 and SPm20 which not only meet the industries latest EMV and security standards (PCI 4.x), but are fully payWave and PayPass certified to support NFC and contactless payments.

The solution will be initially deployed in Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Italy, allowing local acquirers to take advantage of the latest mPOS technology.

TECS offers solutions in the electronics payments sphere and have offices/partners in multiple countries including Austria, Germany, Italy, Belarus, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Qatar, and Arabic Emirates, as well as a large customer base in Europe and Asia. Working in close collaboration with Spire Payments the objective is mass-deployments of mPOS and traditional POS solutions in an ever expanding portfolio of markets.

The SPm20 is a mobile payment platform suitable for use by the micro merchant and environments demanding higher throughput (SME and Tier 1 & 2 retailers). Incorporating full docking functionalities, the SPm20 uses a 32-bit ARM 386 MHz processor and the Linux Open Platform operating system. The SPm20 also supports Spire Payments’ Linux-based inSPire API, enabling rapid application creation and the ability to use traditional payment applications residing on Spire Payments’ SP range of terminals. The SPm20 is compatible with all 4 major smart device operating systems (Android, Apple iOS, Windows Mobile and Blackberry)

SPm2 uses a 32-bit RISC processor, high-speed memory, large display and a clearly defined numeric keyboard, while also being compatible with mobile devices running a payment application on Android, Apple iOS or Windows Mobile operating systems.