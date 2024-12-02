Spire Payments and Hobex commence mPOS rollout in Austria

The solution utilises Spire Payments’ latest mPOS device, the SPm2, while the mobile payment application residing on the connected phone or tablet has been developed utilising Spire Payments’ application programming interface inSPire. The resulting solution links with a PCI DSS certified payment gateway provided by TECS, a well-recognised technology provider in the payments eco-system.

The solution is aimed at all merchant sectors in Austria. Standard EMV chip and PIN card payments are complimented by a range of additional options including contactless payments (payWave and PayPass), digital wallets, loyalty schemes, and host card emulation (HCE) acceptance.

Hobex is an Austrian based service provider first established in 1991 and has a customer base of over 18,000. Specialising in cashless payment systems the company supports over 25,000 point of sale terminals deployed across the region while also supporting ecommerce payments. In addition to Austria, Hobex has significant deployments in Germany, Italy and Slovenia.