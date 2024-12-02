Spire Payments and EURO 6000 roll out mPOS solution in Spain

Pinpago EURO 6000 utilises Spire Payments’ mPOS device called SPm20. The device is enabled by a payment mobile app which is downloaded to the merchant’s smart device of choice (phone or tablet) allowing payment transactions to be performed with ease for all major credit and debit cards (VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, Visa Electron, V-Pay and JCB).

EURO 6000 is a proactive associate for banks in Spain. The entry with Pinpago into the mPOS space is a natural progression and will ensure EURO 6000 can deliver payment technologies to its customers, especially smaller merchants who previously did not take card payments.

The SPm20 is a versatile mobile payment platform which can be used by the micro merchant and in environments demanding higher throughput (SME and Tier 1 & 2 retailers). Incorporating EMV chip & PIN, contactless and NFC capability (payWave, PayPass certified) the SPm20 delivers an all-in-one mobile payment solution. The platform is compatible with all 4 major smart device operating systems (Android, Apple iOS, Windows Mobile and Blackberry).