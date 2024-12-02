Spire, Lanter launch mobile POS solution

The initiative is spearheaded by Sberbank, and is intended to be expanded into new market sectors. Currently, the solution has been deployed in four cities: Sankt Petersburg, Kazan, Saratov and Krasnodar, as part of a major programme to be implemented throughout the Russian Federation.

With this solution, payments are accepted on Spire Payments’ mobile POS platform, SPg7. This device operates over the GPRS mobile network and processes chip and PIN, contactless and NFC transactions, including PayPass, payWave, AndroidPay, ApplePay, SamsungPay, and GooglePay.