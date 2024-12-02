Spire acquires Altius Plus to tap into the Central, Eastern Europe

Altius Plus, has a client list including Romanian banks such as BRD (Group Societe Generale) and BCR (Erste Bank Group) together with Raiffeisen Bank (Romania, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo) and Payzone (Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Poland). Altius Plus also have developed EFT and certified HOST solutions for more than 20 international banks and financial organisations worldwide.

Apart from the increase in R&D capability to complement Spire’s centres of excellence in Spain, England, Scotland and China, this move will provide a springboard to exploit multiple opportunities the business is forging in Central Eastern European markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altius Plus will become Spire Payments Eastern Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spire Payments

Altius Plus was founded in 2006 by payment industry experts who had accumulated over a decade’s worth of experience working as part of the Hypercom Corporation team in Central Eastern Europe. The business has expanded significantly to form a team of specialised developers in the payments industry.

The Altius team’s main activities include the development of POS terminal applications, such as Spire’s new SP range, loyalty and bonus schemes, terminal management systems (TESS), web-based GUIs (RCS), client server architectures, together with retail peripheral and host interfacing expertise.

Of particular note is the feature-rich terminal management system utilizing web-based GUI interface, and a client server-based architecture. Spire truly believes such capabilities will be central to the payment solutions of the future.