Spindle teams up with Moolah

Through this partnership, Moolah is set to integrate Spindles merchant aggregation and payment processing infrastructure into its ecommerce and mobile offerings, enabling customers to begin accepting credit card payments.

Moolah delivers tablet POS, ecommerce and mobile payment processing services to a number of merchants, including restaurants, bars, mobile and online businesses and small brick-and-mortar customers.

In recent news, Spindle has entered an agreement with iConnect, a global provider of software-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions, to provide merchant aggregation and payment processing services to iConnects US-based merchants.