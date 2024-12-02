Spindle signs agreement with Signifi

Under the terms of the agreement, Spindles MeNetwork mobile wallet payment solution will be incorporated into Signifis ‘SpotShops’ vending machines.

The integration of the MeNetwork mobile wallet functionality is set to enable customers to pay for purchases at the ‘SpotShops’ vending kiosks using their smartphones. Customers can rent or purchase DVDs, video games, Apple-licensed products, upscale clothing, accessories and other items through these kiosks that are situated in well-trafficked areas such as airports and shopping plazas. The automated kiosks accept transactions via Visa, MasterCard and American Express, all of which can be conducted through the wallet.

In recent news, Spindle has signed an agreement to offer its MeNetwork mobile marketing services to the cellular customers of OFFWIRE, a national distributor of wireless systems and accessories.