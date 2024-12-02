Spindle, MMIT to offer MeNetwork services to OFFWIRE cellular customers

The agreement was negotiated through Spindles distribution partner MMIT (Mobile Merchant Innovative Technologies), a communications solutions provider that serves wireless retail channels, whom Spindle has engaged as a partner in October 2013. The OFFWIRE deal is set to introduce new customers in the telecommunications arena to MeNetworks merchant offering of location-based coupons, promotions, loyalty programs and sales content, in addition to Spindles POS functionalities.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a (software-as-a-service) SaaS platform.

Mobile Merchant Innovative Technologies is a mobile merchant product and services provider primarily focused within wireless industry channels. In addition to mobile merchant applications, MMIT is driven to provide integrated mobile services.

OFFWIRE is a national distributor of wireless accessories, bringing wireless business services to channels in categories such as power, protection, security and unified communications.

In recent news, Spindle has closed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of US-based Yowza!! (Yowza International), a provider of mobile couponing technology.