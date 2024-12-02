Spindle launches Yowza!! POS for merchants

The new solution is a component of Yowza!! Merchant, a suite of tools that allow merchants to conduct and manage a range of business functions, including inventory management, order processing, workforce management, payment functionalities, marketing and other business operations from an iOS and Android device.

Yowza!! POS serves as a cloud-based central management console for small, medium, and larger merchants and provides integrated marketing functionalities such as the enabling of email, couponing and redemption campaigns, and reward and loyalty program management that automatically synchronizes across all locations. Detailed reporting and analytics are also included.

Yowza!! POS is a part of Spindles line of mobile commerce solutions, which includes mobile marketing solutions for merchants and consumers, as well as mobile payment processing functionalities.

In January 2014, Spindle entered an agreement with Raziehs Skin Care, a retailer of beauty products.