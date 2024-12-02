Spindle inks strategic agreement with RisePay

Under the terms of the agreement, RisePay is set to integrate Spindles payment aggregation technology into its proprietary gateway platform, expanding its penetration in the SMB market.

RisePay provides a payment gateway service that processes card payments for ‘micro’ businesses. Its platform enables merchants to use smartphones as portable card-readers.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a (software-as-a-service) SaaS platform.

In recent news, Spindle has inked an agreement with Acculynk, a provider of software-based authentication services for debit cards, in order to provide merchant aggregation and payment services to US SMB merchants.