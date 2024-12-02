Spindle inks partnership with iConnect

Under the agreement, iConnect is set to leverage Spindles merchant approval process to board merchants on the Spindle payments platform.

iConnect is a global provider of cloud-based POS solutions for merchants in a number of sectors including: retail, health and beauty services, quick service restaurants, and kiosks and unattended payments. iConnects products are compatible with iOS devices, through the web, and via its own ConnectMe app.

In recent news, Spindle has launched Yowza!! POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management platform for merchants.