Spindle inks deal with TekTango for POS payment processing services

Under the agreement, merchant acquirers, ISOs and resellers will be able to leverage a selection of payment processing services and POS peripherals that accommodate various vertical merchant segments. When combined with Spindles payment aggregation platform, the two companies can provide a POS solution that addresses multiple market segments.

Included in these new services will be a NFC POS device which supports a number of transaction types, including EMV, ACH, ApplePay, gift and loyalty card acceptance, as well as an integrated cash drawer option for recording cash sales. The solution can be branded by resellers to support their individual marketing strategy. The Spindle-TekTango bundle is set to deliver a unified platform for retail and mobile payment acceptance using both iOS and Android devices.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

TekTango is a provider of mobile payment processing. TekTangos POS technology processes credit card, PIN-debit, PayPal, EBT, Gift/Loyalty, EMV cards and NFC transactions including ApplePay which follow PCI compliant security standards.