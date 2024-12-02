Spindle closes Yowza!! acquisition

As a result of the transaction, Spindle is set to integrate its MeNetwork mobile marketing services with the Yowza!! mobile couponing solution to deliver an end-to-end mobile commerce service. This enhanced mobile commerce offering is set to address the evolving requirements of merchants, consumers and merchant services providers. The combined solution is set to have an existing user base of nearly 2 million consumer downloads and approximately 95,000 merchant locations.

Spindle intends to retain the Yowza!! brand and incorporate all MeNetwork services under the Yowza!! banner. The new service is set to allow merchants to manage customized marketing campaigns in a single interface and enhance payment processing as an integrated service. For consumers, the platform delivers a number of features, including loyalty programs, electronic coupons, rebates and time and geography relevant offers as well as an electronic wallet, all of which are delivered to personal iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The new Yowza!! solution is set to deliver coupons, offers, merchant discovery and payment services to consumers through its iOS and Android devices.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a (software-as-a-service) SaaS platform.

In recent news, Spindle has signed a strategic agreement withiPayMobil, a developer of mobile payment e-commerce solutions.