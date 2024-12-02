Spindle adds credit and debit payment to Bancroft & Associates platform

Based on Spindles electronic POS technologies, Bancrofts new card acceptance solution creates a payment option for Bancroft tenants, allowing them to conduct rental payments online.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Established in 1974, Bancroft & Associates is a property management company. Bancroft and Associates can tailor property management services to fit the tenants needs.