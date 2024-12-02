Spindle, Acculynk team up to provide payment solutions to US merchants

As per the agreement, Acculynk will embed Spindle’s merchant aggregation platform into its offering to expedite and board merchants on the Spindle payments platform. In addition, Spindle will refer new merchants to Acculynk for processing and gateway services as well as promote Acculynk’s PIN-debit solution that enables international consumers to purchase goods from US-based merchants.

Spindle is a provider of mobile commerce solutions for financial services providers and consumer-facing merchants of all sizes. Spindle is focused on integrating mobile payments acceptance and mobile marketing services while empowering location-based merchant discovery, fulfillment and frictionless mobile payments for consumers.

Acculynk secures online transactions with a suite of software-only services backed by a patented authentication and encryption framework that provides security for issuers, EFT networks, merchants and payment processors. Acculynk’s PaySecure utilizes a graphical PIN-pad for the secure entry of a consumer’s PIN online and is available to merchants through existing acquirer relationships, enabling implementation.