Sphere invests in Qgiv for payments solution

This partnership advances Sphere’s strategy to integrate within high-growth vertical markets by surrounding its current payments offerings in the nonprofit vertical with software solutions.

Qgiv provides a wide range of digital fundraising tools for nonprofit and faith-based organisations, including online donation forms, event registrations, peer-to-peer fundraising, text-based fundraising, and messaging tools, giving kiosks a donor-facing giving app on which all processes can be managed from one control panel.