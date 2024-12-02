SPELLFLIX launches carrier billing with Fortumo

SPELLFLIX is the movie streaming service in Pakistan offering pay-per-view latest blockbuster Hollywood movies. Consumers can now watch movies, music and TV shows by charging payments to their mobile phone bill. Pakistan is the first market where SPELLFLIX has launched carrier billing, where more than 64 million subscribers of Telenor and Zong can now access the digital content without the need for a credit card.

To collect payments from users without bank cards, SPELLFLIX integrated Fortumo’s Cross-Platform Mobile Payments onto their streaming platform. This allows SPELLFLIX to reach users across Pakistan through Zong and Telenor with one integration. At the same time, Fortumo manages the full compliance (local legislation).

In addition to SPELLFLIX, Fortumo is a carrier billing provider to other streaming companies (Spotify, HOOQ, Sony, Gaana, ErosNow), app stores (Google Play) and gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio).