Speed Commerce, Huawei Device join forces for end-to-end ecommerce solution

Under the partnership, Speed Commerce will provide an end-to-end ecommerce solution including website development and management, online marketing, proprietary order management and fulfillment. This ecommerce platform was built to support the launch of the Huawei Ascend Mate2 4G smartphone, as well as incorporate future product launches in the US.

Speed Commerce provides a vertically integrated, multi-channel platform of ecommerce services and distribution solutions to retailers and manufacturers.

Huawei’s products and services are deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world’s population. One of Huawei’s three business groups, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) provides a range of products including mobile phones, mobile broadband (MBB) devices, home devices and cloud services.