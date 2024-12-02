Spatium, CardLab team up for hardware wallet and biometric tech

As per the partnership, Cardlab will enable Spatium to manufacture a credit card-shaped hardware wallet with biometric authorisation that does not compromise privacy regulations. This is due on Q1 2019. Also, the wallet can include wireless and contactless NFC/bluetooth connectivity, and will be able to have additional security services, including inheritance and plausible denial.

CardLab, a Denmark-based manufacturer of electronic smart cards, brought technological innovations such as the Snap Switch, which turns the card on and off, the biometric reader for fingerprint authorisation, and the RFID jammer, which prevents wireless hacking. The company will help embed Spatium’s keyless signing of transactions into a secure credit card-shaped wallet.