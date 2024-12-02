Sparkasse banks roll out NFC mobile payments

In Germany, around 75% of the card terminals are equipped with the corresponding interface for contactless payments, with millions of terminals worldwide available.

The app meets the security standards of the German banking industry for card payments in terms of data protection, transaction security and abuse protection. In addition, the app enables customers to set custom security settings for their smartphone payments. All data remain with the Sparkasse at all times and will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Both the Sparkasse Card (girocard) and the Sparkasse Credit Card (Mastercard) can be entered into the app and used for mobile payments. Usage of the app abroad will initially be possible only with credit card details. The mobile app is available on Google Play and works on NFC smartphones with Android version 5.0.