SPAR partners with Adyen for Shuttle mPOS solution

The international retail chain has rolled out Shuttle across 54 stores in the Netherlands with a further 100 stores planned for 2014.

SPAR customers are enabled by Adyen’s omni-channel payment technology to place orders online and pay upon delivery or when collecting at a local store. By connecting to iOS and Android smartphones or tablets wirelessly via a Bluetooth connection, Shuttle can accept payments from all types of credit and debit cards at the point-of-sale.

In recent news, Adyen revealed plans to back ticketscript box office, an on-the-door sales application.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.