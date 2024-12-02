Spar Netherlands opens self-checkout store

The new supermarket, called ‘Skippen’ (Skipping in English), will allow consumers to scan items via a QR code and pay for purchases in-store via Tikkie- ABN AMRO’s online payment solution. This means that shoppers can skip the checkout line by paying for their items directly.

Spar stated that the new system will provide it with more relevant and personal data about their customers’ spending habits, enabling them to offer more personalised deals. The app also provides customers with information on allergens or the number of calories that are in each product.

Developed by Social Brothers, the app has already been downloaded 25,000 times. The software was achieved through APIs, which linked point of sale software from Countr, customer experiences from Mood Media, and payments from ABN AMRO to create the final product.