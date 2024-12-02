SPAN Enterprises, ACI Worldwide to streamline payments in the transportation industry

Due to this announcement, truckers, fleet managers and CPAs who file truck taxes with ExpressTruckTax can pay their tax obligation online via credit or debit card.

Bill payments that can be made through ACI’s Official Payments website include the IRS, 23 state governments, the District of Columbia, more than 3,000 local municipalities and counties across all 50 states, 350 colleges and universities, and 450 utility companies. Consumers can pay federal, state and local property taxes and other bills such as utilities and college tuition with credit cards, debit cards, electronic checks and alternative payment methods via mobile, online, telephone, point of sale and other channels.

