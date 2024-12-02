Spain: Yaap joint-venture coming to life for digital services development

In the near future, Yaap plans to launch two new services, namely Yaap Shopping and Yaap Money. Yaap Shopping is a virtual showroom where thousands of stores can interact with hundreds of thousands of potential customers.

Yaapoffers digital solutions for small businesses, a sector with limited online presence, and helps them add digital elements to their commercial activity. Through this solution, SMEs will be able to offer customers discounts, offers and loyalty programs.

By making use of Yaap technology, stores and customers don’t have to change their shopping routines and habits. Furthermore, Yaap Shopping will be an open platform available to all users regardless of their bank or mobile operator.

YaapMoney is a peer-to-peer service which enables customers to send money from one mobile device to another. Yaap Money is an open service for customers, independent of their banking entity or telecommunication operator.

