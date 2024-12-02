Spain: Orange launches Orange Cash, a MasterCard prepaid card

With Orange Cash a consumer is set to be able to make online payments, send money to the mobile phones of other Orange Cash users and, using the traditional prepaid card, pay any merchant or withdraw cash at MasterCard ATMs worldwide.

Use of Orange Cash does not require a bank account and it works with all the telephone numbers of every Spanish carrier. The mobile app is compatible with mobile phones on Android and Apple iOS operating systems.

In recent news, Orange and Visa Europe have joined forces for the commercial launch of Orange Cash in Caen and Strasbourg, France.