Spain: online grocery sales get 0.5% of food industry

Conversely, online grocery sales amount for 2% in France and 4% in the UK, according to data issued by the National Retail Federation.

The Spanish grocery market is dominated by four players: Mercadona, Carrefour, Eroski and El Corte Inglés. Together, they control around 80 percent of the online grocery sales.

In recent news, the Spanish ecommerce total turnover has reached EUR 3.6 billion in Q1 2014.