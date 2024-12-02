Spain: first European market to introduce Samsung Pay

CaixaBank and ImaginBank have supported the service launch and it will also be available for customers of Abanca and Banco Sabadell, according to fcworld.com.

Users can download their CaixaBank and ImaginBank debit or credit cards on their smartphones in order to make payments. Samsung Pay is compatible with all stores that already have contactless terminals and the company is working closely with leading businesses from retail, food and service stations and parking services sectors to create value-added services for their customers.

The first issuer of private cards in Spain will become El Corte Inglés and will enable customers to join and pay via Samsung Pay. Samsung collaborates as a technology partner with the Museo Nacional del Prado’s sponsorship program where customers will also be able to use Samsung Pay.

The service is currently live in South Korea, the US and China. Samsung Pay announced its global expansion plans during a keynote at Mobile World Congress in February 2016.