Spain: EUR 12.73 billion turnover in 2013

Moreover, it reached a turnover of EUR 3.43 billion in Q1 of the year, which means a 29.2% increase, as compared to Q1 2012, according to the ‘Informe sobre el comercio electrónico en España a través de entidades de medios de pago’ report issued by La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y Competencia. In Q4 2013, more than 54 million transactions were registered.

In Q4 2013, there were 31.3 million inbound transactions made via ecommerce websites, which were worth EUR 1.49 billion and representing 43.5% of all transaction during that period. Most of these purchases (EUR 1.3 billion, 89.6%) went to the EU and to a lesser extent the US (EUR 63.9 million, 4.3%) and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EUR 52.9 million, 3.5%).

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in Spain.