Spain: ecommerce records growth of EUR 3.6 billion in Q1 2014

It means a growth of 27% as compared to Q1 2013, according to recent intelligence coming from The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The Spanish ecommerce industry is expected to exceed EUR 15 billion by the end of 2014.

The total revenue for Q1 2014 also consists of sales coming from travel agencies and tour operators, which account for 15% of the ecommerce revenue. Around 59 million transactions were made during Q1 2014, which represents an annual increase of 35%. The size of the Spanish ecommerce sector has almost tripled since 2009, with growth of 190%.

During Q1 2014, ecommerce transactions within Spain accounted for 40.4% of the total turnover, while transactions from abroad to Spain and from Spain to abroad represented respectively 16.9% and 42.7% of the total online business’ volume.

By comparing the growth of the same period in 2013, transactions within Spain and from Spain to abroad grew by 27% and 25.3% respectively. The turnover from transactions happening abroad with Spain showed a growth rate of 30.3%. Eventually, the value of imported goods was EUR 925 million more than the value of goods exported from Spain to other countries. Clothing is an important sector in the Spanish market and it reached a turnover worth EUR 180 million in Q1 2014, which corresponds to 5% of the total ecommerce turnover.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in Spain.